ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were found fatally shot in a vehicle in north St. Louis early Friday morning.
Police said the couple was found deceased inside the vehicle in the 5300 block of Geraldine, in the Mark Twain neighborhood, around 1:20 a.m.
Officials told News 4 they are unaware of where the initial shooting took place but said the car crashed in the area afterwards.
There is no known suspect is custody.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 4 and KMOV.com for the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.