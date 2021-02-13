ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man and woman are charged with stealing a funeral home van that had a woman's body inside of it.
Brian Schaake, 38, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and Christina Kalb is charged with misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle.
A white 2012 Nissan NV1500 van was transporting a body when it was stolen off the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 12110 Lusher Road just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday. According to police, the van was running and left unattended on the parking lot at the time. Authorities said the van has “William C Harris Funeral” decals on its side and green wreaths with an “H” inside of them on the back. The driver went inside the gas station to use the restroom.
Police say surveillance footage showed Schaake and Kalb walk across the street from Walgreens and get into the van and drive off. Schaake was spotted getting into the driver's seat while Kalb was observed getting into the passenger's seat.
The stolen van and woman's body were found around 10 a.m. Friday. According to authorities, two suspects were arrested in Festus in relation to the theft. A concerned citizen called police after recognizing the van, Festus police said.
Police say both suspects admitted to stealing the van. Authorities believe Schaake is currently homeless. He has a history of stealing-related offenses.
