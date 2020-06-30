UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly leading police on a bi-state chase Monday afternoon.
The chase began in Dupo, Illinois and ended in Union, Missouri. It lasted about an hour and a half before ending on the campus of East Central College.
Investigators said the chase began when law enforcement tried to pull the car over because the license plate was not register to that vehicle.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, deputies first saw a woman driving the car and believe that during the chase she switched seats with the man.
Deputies also said the driver hit a squad car twice during the chase.
Monroe County said they stopped chasing the car when it started driving north in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Lindbergh. Allegedly the couple tried hitting more squad cars, and hit at least one other during the pursuit.
The man and woman were arrested in Franklin County and law enforcement said drugs were found in the car and both had felony warrants for their arrest.
Dustin Schlemmer, 31, of Waterloo, Illinois was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding. Maudarie Forbes, 29 of Belleville was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Both were taken to the hospital after the car crashed into a concrete curb.
