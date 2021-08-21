SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man and woman are accused of shooting and killing a man in South City Friday afternoon.
Police are seeking warrants for charges of first-degree murder and armed-criminal action against Donald Vogler, 32, and Robin Reynolds, 29. The two are accused of shooting a man in his 20s in the 2700 block of Pestalozzi Street, which is in the Benton Park West neighborhood, just before 4:00 p.m. Friday.
The victim later died at a hospital. His identity has not been released.
