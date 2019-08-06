SUMTER, S.C. (AP/KMOV) — Authorities are searching through garbage at landfills in two South Carolina counties for the body of a 5-year-old girl who was killed along with her mother.
Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said 28-year-old Daunte Johnson told detectives he dumped the girl's body in a trash bin at a Sumter apartment Monday.
Johnson, who's believed to have recently lived in the Hillsdale area, according to court records, is also a suspect in a Missouri homicide. Details of that homicide has not been made public.
Roark says a trash truck unloaded the complex's bins before 29-year-old Sharee Bradley's body was found and Nevaeh Adams was reported missing.
Roark says that trash was unloaded into one of nine bigger trucks, so investigators are sorting through 46,000 pounds (20,900 kilograms) of garbage in Richland and Sumter County landfills.
Roark says authorities are also continuing to search for the girl's body in other places.
Johnson is charged with murder. Jail records don't indicate if he has an attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.