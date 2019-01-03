ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A suspect who wounded a 7-year-old and killed her mother, father and uncle was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.
Jerome Buress, Jr. shot Jessica Garth, 24, of Webster Groves, Derrick Irving, 27, Julian Hayes, 37, and Deniya Irving, 7, while they were inside a car near Beacon and Lillian in north St. Louis on June 1, 2017. Garth, Derrick Irving and Hayes were killed.
Deniya survived but doctors initially gave her little chance of surviving. A 5-year-old girl was also in the car but she was not injured.
Buress was convicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.