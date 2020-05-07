ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — An employee of a Missouri pork plant where hundreds of workers tested positive for the coronavirus has died from the virus.
The city of St. Joseph announced the death Wednesday night. The name of the man, a Buchanan County resident in his 40s, was not released.
A news release from the city said the man had underlying health conditions.
The Kansas City Star reports that the man worked at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph, where 412 employees and contract workers have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
A total of 373 employees tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday. They were not showing any symptoms.
