NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - With more federal law enforcement coming to St. Louis as part of "Operation Legend" to help curb the violence on the streets, one man says the "only ones who are going to fix the streets of St. Louis are the ones who messed it up."
Darren Seals has a vision. Three years ago, he bought a century-old church in the Walnut Park West neighborhood in north St. Louis and is now trying to turn it into a center for young people, a place where they can hang out rather than hanging out on the streets.
He envisions Friday night boxing there, and in another room there will be movie nights.
Seals grew up going to the church, but somewhere along the way he lost his way. He dealt drugs and spent time in prison.
“I grew up watching the wrong role models, all my friends are dead, some of them are in jail,” Seals said.
He says he's been in four gun battles and has been wounded 13 times.
“I should have been dead in '89,” he said.
This week, "Operation Legend" was expanded to include St. Louis among more than half a dozen other cities where federal officers will be used to bolster local law enforcement. Walnut Park East and Walnut Park West are neighborhoods that can use the help. There were eight homicides in those neighborhoods at this time in 2019. This year there are 22.
“I started this three years ago and we are in the same position that we were at three years ago,” Seals said.
Seals is in the process of setting up his non-profit mentoring program. He's getting by on donated labor, materials and money.
He uses a casket as a catalyst to talk to young people about their future and says recently about a dozen young people were hanging out at the church, and eight of them had a father who was shot to death on the streets.
Seals has seen what's called the "pipeline to prison" that has caught up so many young people in struggling neighborhoods, he's trying to change that.
“You can make a kid be whatever you want to be, that's a true fact, I’ve seen it,” he says.
