ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who was hit and killed in October after running onto the interstate in south St. Louis has been identified.
According to police, the man was hit by a 2004 Infinity l35 after he ran onto northbound Interstate 55 at Loughborough before 9 p.m. on October 5. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Friday, he was identified as Michael Bodell, Jr, 49.
The interstate was closed for an unknown amount of time. The driver stayed at the scene.
