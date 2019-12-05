CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A 47-year-old Wisconsin man who sent letters to job applicants to a St. Louis health clinic telling them they wouldn't be hired because their names were too “ghetto" has been sentenced to four years of probation.

Christopher Crivolio, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was sentenced Wednesday for identity theft, and was ordered to pay about $45,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said he sent the emails in August 2018 to applicants to Mantality Health, which had fired Crivolio.

He used the name of a nurse practitioner at the center.