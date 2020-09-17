JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man who previously threatened to shoot deputies in Jefferson County is now accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dustin Bequette is charged with attempted robbery, kidnapping, burglary and armed criminal action for events that transpired the morning of Sept. 14.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bequette confronted a man outside of a home on Nicholas Lane in House Springs around 9 a.m. Authorities said the suspect pointed a black handgun at the victim and demanded the keys to his 1997 Dodge truck.
When the victim said he thought his brother had the keys, Bequette allegedly called a woman, whom the victim said sounded like the person he bought the truck from. The woman on the phone reportedly told the suspect to “forget about him and get the keys.”
When the suspect led the victim back outside of the home, the victim was able to run off when the suspect turned his back.
Bequette ran off before deputies arrived. He was arrested the next day after allegedly running away during a traffic stop.
Sheriff’s officials said Bequette was known to law enforcement and previously threatened to shoot deputies. He is also suspected of numerous past crimes. The previous cases are still being investigated.
