ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Robert Merkle used dating apps and online meet up groups to target, harass and stalk women. He’s been behind bars for three years after pleading guilty to the crimes, but in less than two weeks, he will be out on the streets and his victims want to warn others.
“They were messages of horrific violence,” said Angela, one of the women terrorized by Merkle.
She asked News 4 to not share her last name. A second victim who asked we not share her name at all, says Merkle sent multiple harassing messages after she connected with him on a dating app.
“He was stalking me, and he was threatening not only me, but other people I love,” she explained.
Now, they want to warn others that Merkle will be released from prison on October 2.
The victims received a notice from the courts reading, “R. MERKLE scheduled for conditional release 10/2/2020. Maybe sooner for good time credit. Will notify if date changes.”
For both victims, the terror started in 2017. News 4 first interviewed Angela in November 2017 after she received threats from Merkle containing violent rape fantasies. After working with SLMPD, charges were filed against Merkle.
Merkle pleaded guilty to multiple counts of misdemeanor and felony harassment in both St. Louis City and Jefferson County. Together, all of the cases could have meant up to 12 years in prison, but Judge Rex Burlison ordered the sentences be run concurrently, or all together, meaning he would serve three years behind bars.
At the time of sentencing, the Circuit Attorney’s Office said Merkle did not have a previous criminal record and had no history of violence.
“There were just under 20 women who came to the police, not all of them pressed charges,” said Angela.
They fear that Merkle might return to his predatory behavior when released, and Angela says she’s worried about her safety. She and the other victims say over the years, they’ve learned much of the burden falls on the victims. Right now, they are working to see if they can obtain orders of protection against Merkle.
Safe Connections is a resource for those experiencing domestic and sexual violence who can help survivors navigate the legal system.
News 4 reached out to the Circuit Attorney’s Office as well as the attorney for Merkle. They did not return requests for comment.
