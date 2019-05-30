(CBSNews.com) - A man who set himself on fire outside the White House on Wednesday afternoon has died from his injuries, the U.S. Park Police confirmed.
Park Police and U.S. Secret Service responded to reports of a man who reportedly lit himself on fire on the White House Ellipse. A spokesman for the Washington, D.C., fire department said first responders managed to extinguish the fire. Officials were trying to determine what kind of accelerant the man used to start the fire.
Police officials later identified the victim as Arnav Gupta of Bethesda, Maryland.
The Secret Service said the incident occurred south of the presidential mansion near 15th St. and Constitution Avenue around 12:20 p.m. The agency said it was assisting the National Park Service and U.S. Park Police in responding to the incident.
The Ellipse is a 52-acre park south of the main White House complex that is open to the public.
Graphic footage purportedly from the scene showed an individual engulfed in flames, followed by a plume of what appeared to be foam from a fire extinguisher.
In April, a man was hospitalized after lighting his jacket on fire outside the White House, causing a brief lockdown. The man in that incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the Secret Service said at the time.
