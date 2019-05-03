ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was robbed of his car after picking up two women for a sexual encounter in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.
According to police, the 21-year-old man picked up the women and then exited his vehicle, at which time they drove away with the car in the 2100 block of East John around 1:30 a.m.
When the robbery was first reported, police said the man lied and said he was carjacked at gunpoint by two men.
The victim’s vehicle was later found in the 5200 block of Northland and a woman was taken into custody. Friday morning, police said warrants were applied for against the woman but they were refused.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.