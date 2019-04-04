FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County man is facing multiple charges following alleged sexual assaults.
Temetrius Cross, 19, was named a suspect after a woman reported that she was forced to withdraw money from an ATM, sexually assaulted and then had her car stolen earlier in the week in Florissant.
Monday, Florissant officers were called to the 2500 block of Dove at approximately 12:30 a.m. in reference to a motor vehicle theft.
The victim said she was exiting her vehicle when the man approached her with a black gun. She was forced into the back of the vehicle and taken to a nearby bank, where she was forced to withdraw money from an ATM.
According to her statement, she was then taken to an apartment complex where she was sexually assaulted.
The suspect then released her at a different apartment complex near Morningaire Circle and North Hanley in Hazelwood, police said.
The victim described the suspect as a black male in his mid-20’s, approximately 6’ tall, weighing 150 pounds with shoulder length deadlock hair and having one large star tattoo on his torso with three smaller star tattoos on the left and right side of the larger star.
She described her vehicle as a silver 2004 Chevrolet Mote Carlo with black wheels and tinted windows. It was later found empty.
While Florissant police were investigating, they reviewed older cases and contacted neighboring jurisdictions to see if they had any similar cases. Authorities then learned a separate on-going investigation had similarities to the April 1 incident in Florissant.
According to police, the similar incident occurred on March 2 in the 800 block of Southwell.
In that incident, police said a 22-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by a man who then showed a gun and forced her to open the door. The man then allegedly demanded money and a ring that the woman was wearing.
When the victim complied, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her and attempted to force her back into her own vehicle. When he was unsuccessful with getting her back into the vehicle, he ran from the area.
While continuing their investigation, police learned another agency found similar crimes that fit Cross’ pattern, authorities said. Investigations into whether Cross is responsible for those crimes is currently underway.
Thursday, officials said Cross had been charged with two counts of robbery, one count of kidnapping, one count of attempted kidnapping, one count of attempted sodomy, one count of rape, two counts of sodomy and one count of stealing a motor vehicle. He is currently being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond at the St. Louis County Jail.
“The Florissant Police Department committed a large number of resources to investigating these incidents, and utilized over 100 hours of investigative time to take this dangerous repeat offender off the streets,” read part of a press release from the department Thursday. “It was due to the hard work by Florissant Investigators, as well as the cooperation and communication between law enforcement agencies and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that has helped prevent further assaults, while bringing a sense of closure to the victims.”
The Florissant Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the Florissant Detective Bureau at 314-831-7000.
