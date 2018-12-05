ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Buddy Humpert says for years, he’s poured his life into his mechanic shop.
“I felt sick, felt like I was violated," said Humpert.
Humpert says a man called from a 1-800 number ordering him to pay $400 because his Ameren account was delinquent or his power would be cut off in 45 minutes.
The callers told Humpert that payment had to be on a Green Dot card. Skeptical, Humpert still agreed because he knew he owed Ameren at least $300 dollars.
“I’m in scramble mode because I’m struggling with money to keep my service on,” said Humpert.
But he got duped again. The scammers called a second time saying Humpert had to pay an additional $486.
“I feel like such an idiot,” said Humpert.
He realized his mistake when the real Ameren employees showed up at his shop on Monday, ready to turn the power off.
Ameren says those callers were scammers and they do not accept forms of payment with Green Dot cards.
Humpert had to shell out another $300 to pay off his real Ameren bill.
“That’s a lot of money especially at Christmas time, it would have been all my grandkids and kids presents,” Humpert.
Ameren also says they would never ask for forms of payments over the phone.
News 4 found these scammers also disguise themselves as workers with other utility companies.
If you get a phone call asking for immediate payment, hang up.
