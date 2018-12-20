ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who persuaded more than 30 teenage boys to send him nude photos by pretending to be an 18-year-old woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Authorities say Daniel Avetta, of Franklin County, also persuaded two boys to engage in sex acts by claiming to have terminal cancer.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Avetta was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in August to 12 charges, including online enticement of a minor and producing child pornography.
Court testimony indicated Avetta persuaded mostly 15- and 16-year-old boys to send him pictures.
In court Wednesday, Avettta apologized to his victims and said he didn't intend to hurt anyone.
After his release from prison, Avetta will be on supervised release for life.
