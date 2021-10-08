ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man died after being shot while trying to break into a vehicle Monday night, police said.
Just before 8:30 p.m., detectives said 21-year-old David Manley pointed a gun at a 39-year-old man as he was trying to get into a car in the 100 block of Iron Street. He was shot in the head and critically injured. On Thursday, police were notified Manley had died of his injuries.
The 39-year-old was taken into custody and released pending further investigation.
Anyone who can assist homicide detectives with their ongoing investigation is encouraged to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
