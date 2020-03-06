RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The man who shot and killed a minister at a Richmond Heights bowling alley was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday.
Donte Lorenzo McGary, now 25, fatally shot Demetrius Stewart in February of last year when he was firing at a man he was in a fight with.
Richmond Heights police responded to the Tropicana Bowling Lanes around 11:20 p.m. because of the fight. When they arrived, they discovered the incident started as an argument in the bowling alley before McGary and the other party took it outside to the parking lot.
Police said McGary got a gun during the altercation and fired a shot at another person, missing and instead hitting Stewart, who was sitting in his car.
Police said Stewart was not part of the fight and was an innocent bystander. Stewart was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
"He was just out with friends, fellowshipping as he always does," said Charles Bobo, Chief Pastor at Westside Missionary Baptist Church.
Aja Willliams, a friend of Stewart of seven years, told News 4 it was hard to believe Stewart is suddenly gone.
"I just want people to know he was a super devoted father, a loving husband who loved his wife to death and a faithful member of our community," Williams said.
McGary, who is from Jennings, was arrested on scene and the gun was recovered by police.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued warrants charging McGary with first degree murder, first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
McGary's bond was set at $500,000. He later pleaded guilty to all counts.
Friday, he was sentenced to 25 years for Stewart's murder and 30 years for armed criminal action. Both terms will be served concurrently.
Bobo says the tragedy has reignited the church's mission to serve the community.
"We got to forgive even in a hopeless situation like this," said Bobo.
