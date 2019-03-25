BELLEVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) – A St. Clair man was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison after killing a couple in a wrong-way crash.
56-year-old Kevin Helfrich was driving drunk in July of 2017 when he collided head on with a car carrying John Bannister and Daryl Harton, who had been celebrating their anniversary that evening.
Helfrich crossed the center line on Illinois Route 15 and struck the couple's car, killing them.
He was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI. It was his fifth DUI charge.
The families of the victims were outraged when Helfrich was released from jail due to a medical condition in November of that year, and allowed to live at home. A judge ruled he wasn't getting the proper medical care for the injuries he sustained in the crash, and was released so he could get treatment with the provision he wore an ankle monitor.
“It’s the jails job to ensure he gets to his appointments, its unacceptable that they have failed to do their job and as a result he gets to go home,” said Julie Freeman, the sister of John and Daryl, at the time of Helfrich's release.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Clair County Jail, Helfrich had numerous medical issues and his level of care required a lot of staffing. They said some appointments were missed due to confusion.
Helfrich was eventually found guilty of both counts of reckless homicide as well as aggravated DUI, and returned to court Monday for sentencing.
"The last two years, we've been going through this, so we know it will never bring him back," said Lon Bannister, John's father. "We are satisfied with what the judge had to say and for the judgment that was given."
He must serve at least 85 percent of the 18 years, and will be on parole for two years after being released from prison. He must report to begin his sentence on April 22.
