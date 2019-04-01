ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Sunday, March 31, a man was carjacked by two men on the 6000 block of Cates Avenue around 7 a.m., according to police.
The victim was a 20-year-old male. He said that he was sleeping in his car when he woke up without his keys that had been in the ignition. Shortly after, the suspects approached him with a gun. He fled his vehicle and was not injured.
The first suspect was described as a black bearded male between the age of 30 and 35, 6’0”, heavy build, having a dark complexion, and wearing a green hat, green and white plaid pants, and a red sweatshirt with the letter “H” on the front.
The second suspect was described as a black male between 26 and 30, 6’2”, medium build, having a light complexion, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt as well as blue and white plaid pants.
The stolen vehicle was a 2018 Kia Sorento.
