ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The man who fired shots inside Ballpark Village in April of 2018, killing an innocent bystander, pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter charges Monday.
Scotty Lee, now 33, was originally charged with first degree murder after fatally shooting 38-year-old Corey Hall during a private rooftop event at the venue.
According to prosecutors, Lee was in a dispute with someone during the event and left for 20 minutes before returning and opening fire.
Hall, an innocent bystander, was shot in the head. He died at the hospital shortly after.
Hall was at Ballpark Village celebrating his birthday the night he was killed. He had gotten married just two weeks prior.
He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.
Lee, who turned himself in to police days after the shooting, pleaded guilty to armed criminal action and first-degree assault in addition to the reduced manslaughter charge.
He was sentenced to four years per charge, however the sentences can be served concurrently. This means Lee, who was in St. Louis that night from out of town, will serve a maximum of four years.
