SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 102-year-old man was killed during a fire in St. Louis County Tuesday, neighbors say.
The fire broke out in the 12500 block of Lusher in Spanish Lake before noon.
Numerous fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
Further investigation revealed the man was home during the fire, according to St. Louis County police. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Neighbors told News 4 the man was 102-years-old.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
