LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A body was recovered Tuesday afternoon in the Cuivre River after two boats collided Monday.
Missouri troopers said the body of a 20-year-old man was found after a day-long search and the captain of another boat is now facing charges.
Two boats collided around 7 p.m. Monday near Old Monroe. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boats were traveling in different directions when they turned in an attempt to avoid each other but the front of one boat hit the front of another, ejecting both of its occupants.
William Nordmann, 24, of Old Monroe is charged with Boating while intoxicated. He was reportedly driving the boat that hit the other one.
Thursday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Tayler Turpin, of Moscow Mills. The second occupant of the boat that was ejected, the driver, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
According to authorities, five people were on that boat that was being driven by Nordmann. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the people on both of the boats knew one another.
Witnesses said the victim was not wearing a life vest.
