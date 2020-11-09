GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The man who caused a three-car crash and killed a woman Friday was driving while drunk, investigators say.
Officials with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Megan Lynn Labrenz, 39, was leaving the parking lot of Walmart and turning left when Jacob Micahel Sitze, 29, hit her with his car. The crash happened on Friday, Nov. 6 just before 7 p.m. in the 6600 block of Godfrey Rd.
Officials said the impact was so significant a third car crashed. The people in it suffered minor injuries.
Labrenz, of Godfrey, was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Officials said Labrenz wasn't at fault and Sitze was "driving on a public roadway under levels of intoxication prohibited by law."
Sitze, of East Alton, was held Friday and later posted bond and was released on Saturday. The Madison County States Attorney’s Office charged him on Monday with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of reckless homicide.
