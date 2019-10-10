ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man who attempted to deter robbers using a BB gun was beaten with a baseball bat in Midtown St. Louis Wednesday.
Around 9:35 p.m., the 28-year-old man was near railroad tracks in the 3900 block of Chouteau Avenue when two suspects approached him, according to police. The man said he feared the suspects were going to rob him, so he fired shots at them using a BB gun.
Police said the suspects then hit the victim several times with a baseball bat and stole his BB gun and cell phone.
The injured man was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
