ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The man who has been charged after abusing 'Jimmy' the dog has now been indicted on federal gun charges.

Paul "Paco" Garcia, 39, of Barnhart, was charged Thursday in a federal indictment with one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, Garcia possessed one or more firearms on September 14, 2018, despite being previously convicted in possession of a felony crime.

Garcia was charged with animal abuse and armed criminal late last week, for the alleged abuse of 'Jimmy' the dog. According to court documents, after being brought in for questioning, the suspect admitted to finding the dog underneath his truck while he was installing speakers on the vehicle.

+3 Man taped, threw dog out window because he thought police were spying on him, according to court documents The man arrested after a dog was found in a ditch with its legs and mouth bound with tape told police he thought law enforcement was monitoring his movements, according to court documents.

After reportedly finding the dog, Garcia said he was concerned the dog may have had a camera attached to him, and law enforcement was monitoring his movements. Garcia said after finding the dog, he panicked and placed him in a bucket.

Court documents state that Garcia admitted to wrapping the canine’s muzzle and legs with tape. He also reportedly told officials he placed the dog in his vehicle and drove it to Highway M, where he pulled over and threw the dog out his window and onto the side of the road.

If convicted in the federal gun charge case, Garcia could face up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000 or both.