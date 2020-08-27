ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man charged in a 2019 robbery has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
According to court records, Malik Ross, 24, pleaded guilty to embezzlement of bank funds and conspiracy to embezzle bank funds.
Last year, Ross was working for Garda World Logistics, Inc., which contracted with Midwest Regional Bank to transport its federally insured deposits.
He admitted to investigators that on Aug. 13, 2019, he drove a Garda armored car, while his coworker was inside a building in Soulard, to a spot on South Broadway in St. Louis.
He removed the bag of money from the truck containing $50,000 and left it in the middle of the street.
The $50,000 belonged to Midwest Regional Bank, which was insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
According to federal prosecutors, Ross "admitted to firing a gunshot that killed a 7-year-old child within the City of St. Louis on Aug. 12."
St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said there was not enough evidence to bring charges in the shooting death of Usanga, even though federal authorities say a suspect confessed.
If convicted of embezzlement, Ross faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. If convicted of conspiracy to embezzle, he faces up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000.
Ross is set to be sentenced on November 18, 2020.
