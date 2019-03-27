NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A North City family is searching for answers after their loved one was hit and killed by a suspected drag racer Saturday afternoon.
Investigators said 64-year-old James Winston was hit and killed near the corner of Kossuth Ave. and North Grand Blvd. shortly after 4:30 p.m. when a speeding 32-year-old driver lost control of his 2012 BMW 650I.
Winston’s niece, Bobette Anderson said he was in the parking lot, headed to buy a Pepsi across the street when he was killed.
“He was going to go to the store and get a Pepsi for my aunt. She said he liked to bring one when he visited because he knows she likes Pepsi and he just never made it,” Anderson said.
The suspect’s vehicle also hit three parked cars and a nearby light pole. Police said the suspect fled in another car but was taken into custody a short time later.
Anderson said she and her uncle were seven years apart and that he felt more like a brother. She said Winston’s brother died of cancer in November and that they’re family is struggling to afford another funeral.
“We just went through this, paying for my other uncle’s funeral in November, so we’re right at it again,” she said.
If you’d like to help Winston’s family cover funeral expenses, visit their GoFundMe page.
Investigators tell News 4 no charges have yet been filed against the suspect.
