Man wanted to kill students at Festus High School 'in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse,' police say

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 27-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly posted a threat against Festus High School on social media.
Mitchell Lovelace, of Festus, is charged with making a terrorist threat. Police said he posted the threat on social media on Saturday, which stated, "I'm going to shoot Festus High School students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse."
Lovelace was later arrested at his home. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond. The Festus school district said school resource officers on now on heightened patrols.
