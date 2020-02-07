MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man wanted out of California in connection with a kidnapping was found in Macoupin County.
Around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, the Kern County, California District Attorney’s Office contacted the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office about a no bail Ramey Warrant with full extradition that had been issued for 27-year-old Dallas J. Copeland, who was believed to be in the Bunker Hill area with a 1-year-old child.
Deputies with Macoupin County then went to the 3500 block of Edwardsville Street in Bunker Hill and found Copeland and the toddler. The suspect was taken into custody.
The 1-year-old was taken by deputies to the sheriff’s office and then turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.
No other information has been released.
