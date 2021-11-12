Robert Lee Brittin and victim's car

Officers are looking for Robert Lee Brittin for questioning in a murder case in Collinsville, Illinois. Police are also looking for the victim's vehicle. 

 Collinsville Police Department

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of a 67-year-old woman who was found inside a Collinsville home Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4.

The woman's body was found in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive around 3:45 p.m. Authorities say Robert Lee Brittin was identified as a person of interest. Police said Brittin and Mendez knew each other and it wasn't a random shooting.

Officers are looking for the 39-year-old. Witnesses told officers he left the area in Mendez's car, a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Impala with black rims. Police said he frequents north St. Louis and the Washington Park, Illinois area.

If you see Brittin or the car, call the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131.

