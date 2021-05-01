FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for a man accused of killing someone Friday afternoon in Ferguson.
According to police, they are currently looking for Ronnie Edwards, 21, after a man was found shot to death at the Oakmont Townhomes in the 1600 block of Norlakes Drive. The murder happened around noon, and police say the incident began with a fight inside the home.
The man killed, identified as Antonia Huey, a 65-year-old, reportedly knew Edwards. The suspect was often at the home, and fled the scene following the shooting.
Police are still conducting interviews, but said they do not believe there is a threat to the surrounding community. The arrest warrants were issued Saturday for Edwards for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. If you know Edwards' whereabouts, call the Ferguson Police Department.
