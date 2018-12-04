ALTON (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a man who they say fired shots during an argument in Alton on Thursday.
Authorities are searching for Antonio Perkins, 40. Police say he shot someone during an argument inside a home in the 800 block of Ridge Street.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Perkins has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and one count of armed habitual criminal. He is still at-large.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.
