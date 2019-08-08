CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking to identify a suspect wanted for an office building burglary.
An unknown male suspect forced his way into a building in the 100 block of S. Central and used the elevators to gain access to secured office spaces, police say.
The suspect forced his way into an office suite and stole approximately $2,000 worth of office equipment.
Police believe the suspect is associated with a truck caught on surveillance.
Anyone with any information on the suspect's identity or the incident is asked to contact the Clayton Police Detective Bureau at 314-290-8409.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.