UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in University City are looking for a man accused of shooting
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued at-large warrants for 23-year-old Traivon Jones of St. Louis City. He's accused of shooting a man in the upper body, sending him to a hospital in critical condition.
The shooting happened Friday night in the 8500 block of Olive. A dozen stores and restaurants are on this stretch of Olive.
Jones may face charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. A judge ordered Jones be held without bail.
If you know anything about the shooting or Jones' whereabouts, call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.