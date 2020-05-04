Man wanted for North City deadly shooting

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Officers are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Ponce around 3 p.m. Sunday. Officers found Jerome Guest shot in an alley. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Now officers are looking for a man accused of the shooting.
You are asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 if you have any information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.