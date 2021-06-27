BARNHART, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man connected to a murder in North Carolina was arrested following a police chase in Jefferson County Sunday morning.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the man led police through Barnhart, Mo. before noon. As the pursuit ended, the suspect got out of the car and tried to run away. He was quickly arrested after a brief foot chase. No one was injured and a gun was found at the scene.
Officials later learned the suspect was wanted for first-degree murder in North Carolina but details surrounding the crime are yet known.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.