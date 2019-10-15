FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man wanted for a carjacking and kidnapping out of the City of St. Louis is in custody following a chase.
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said there was a vehicle pursuit down Highway 30 that turned into a foot pursuit in the area of Shannon Hills in Robertsville around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shortly after the initial report, authorities told News 4 the suspect was taken into custody in Franklin County. He was reportedly captured with a canine assist.
No other information has been released.
