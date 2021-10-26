CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hours after asking for help, Clayton police have a man in custody accused of assaulting a minor inside a business.
Detectives released a surveillance photo Tuesday of Charles-Cartez Tucker. They said he was wanted for first-degree assault in connection to a violent domestic assault on Oct. 11 in the central business district. During the assault, Tucker allegedly choked, punched and threw the girl to the ground. While she was on the ground, Tucker kicked and threw a large blender onto the victim, police said.
The girl refused medical attention on the scene, but police reported she had visible injuries that included swelling, bruises and scratches. Tucker has a history of domestic assault and other violent crimes, police told News 4.
After releasing a video of the attack, Clayton police announced Tucker was taken into custody.
