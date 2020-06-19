ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives have located a man connected to an armed robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon in south St. Louis.
Ruben Osegura was found Friday but charges have not been filed.
The armed robbery happened in the 3900 block of Illinois around 12:50 p.m. The victim told police he was walking in the alley when two men walked up to him. One of the men allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and took his phone.
Then they told the victim to run and he did.
If you know where Osegura is, you can make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
