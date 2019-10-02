ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man walked to a downtown St. Louis casino after a double shooting overnight.
The shooting happened on Leonor K. Sullivan just south of the Poplar Street Bridge before midnight. Officers said one man was shot in the back and the other was shot in the stomach.
One of the shooting victims walked to Lumiere Casino for help.
Police said both victims were conscious and breathing following the shooting.
No suspects are currently in custody.
