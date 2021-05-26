(KMOV.com) -- A Massachusetts man walked 50 miles to attend his college graduation and he says he did it to honor his lifelong best friend who passed away.
Charlie Martin and his friend Brenden Rocket would have graduated together but Rocket unexpectedly passed away two years ago.
Martin decided to mark the emotional occasion by retracing their journey from Fall River to Boston College by walking all 16 hours of it.
