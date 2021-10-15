ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who was waiting for a ride in downtown St. Louis was attacked Thursday afternoon.
The 23-year-old told officers he was waiting for a ride when an older man approached him around 2:50 p.m. The man had a gun and demanded the victim follow him. When the men got to area of Laclede’s Landing Blvd. and Lumiere Place Blvd., the victim offered to give the suspect his property, which the suspect declined. The victim was then ordered to get the suspect’s belongings from behind some bushes. When the victim refused to comply with the demand, the two started fighting over the suspect’s gun.
During the struggle, the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the younger man, police said. The victim then ran off and was later found by police in the 700 block of North 2nd Street. He had stab wounds and lacerations on his upper body and arms.
