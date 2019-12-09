MOBERLY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a gas station while wearing underwear on his head to disguise himself.
Moberly police said the man robbed Bratcher’s Fuel on S Morley Street Saturday evening. He had a gun and left in what police believe is a mid-2000s Chevy Impala.
Police arrested him Monday afternoon. They're not releasing his name as he hasn't been charged yet.
