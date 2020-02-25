(KMOV.com) -- A man spent eight months creating a wall with images of football players who went from college to the pros. One of them, is an image of slain Jaylon McKenzie.
Bobby Stewart said McKenzie never had the chance to make it to play professionally but he still made it to the wall.
"Even though I don't really know him, never saw him play, he comes from East St. Louis like me," Stewart said.
The 14-year-old rising football star in was killed in a shooting in May, 2019. McKenzie and a 15-year-old girl had been struck by stray gunfire after leaving a party at a home on 3rd Street in Venice, Illinois, police said.
Police continue looking for who pulled the trigger.
Stewart added McKenzie's image to the wall as a way to remember and honor him in Black History Month. McKenzie's mother chocked up when she saw her son's image.
"It looks like an amazing display, a lot of hard work and thought went into it," Sukeena Gunner said. "Thank you, first of all, for even considering adding Jaylon to your wall and just think of him as someone in history."
