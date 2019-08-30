PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 78-year-old man is facing charges after police say he attempted to lure a young child into his vehicle.
Thursday morning, Pontoon Beach police received a call about a suspicious vehicle at a school bus stop at Eastgate and Lakeview Drives.
When officers arrived, police say they found 78-year-old Gerald Sugg, of Granite City, sitting in a 2005 Nissan pickup truck with a small dog.
Police believe he used the dog to try to lure 12-year-old girl into the vehicle.
They took Sugg in for questioning and arrested him shortly after.
Prosecutors later charged him with child abduction and disorderly conduct.
Though it does not appear at this time that Sugg actually had a child enter his vehicle, the way the law is written, if an individual attempts to abduct a child, they are charged with child abduction.
Sugg bonded out Friday morning, police say.
Police are asking anyone who may have been approached by him to contact Pontoon Beach Police Department at 618-931-5100.
They believe the man may have done this before in the Pontoon Beach area and other surrounding communities.
