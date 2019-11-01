LEADWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The West County Elementary School went under a a temporary lockdown on Thursday after a man who appeared to be under the influence was repeatedly banging on the door.
The school followed lockdown procedures after the man was found outside the school, repeatedly banging on the door trying to enter the school.
Kevin Coffman, the superintendent of West St. Francois County School District, said officers arrived to the elementary school quickly and took the man into custody.
Coffman said no one was injured or hurt during the incident.
"We will continue to do everything possible to maintain a safe, secure environment which allows your children to feel safe and where you feel comfortable sending your children to school each day," Coffman said.
