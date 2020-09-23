ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is unconscious after being shot near Bellefontaine Cemetery in north St. Louis.
Police said the man was shot in the torso in the area of N. Calvary and N. Broadway around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was unconscious but breathing when emergency crews arrived. No other information regarding his condition has been released.
