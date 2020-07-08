CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) - A man who is accused of punching a 12-year-old street performer in the head in an attack that was captured on Facebook Live has turned himself in.
Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau, is charged Monday with one count each of first-degree child endangerment and second-degree assault.
According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Moore turned himself to the Scott County Sheriff's Office Wednesday at 3:50 p.m.
Police said in a Facebook post that the Friday night attack in the city’s downtown was “completely unprovoked.”
